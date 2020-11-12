Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 41.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 75.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 261,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $186,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer purchased 75,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 140,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

