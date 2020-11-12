Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider David B. Kaplan Sells 3,700 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $166,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,138,000 after acquiring an additional 324,207 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 754,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ares Management by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,542,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,717,000 after acquiring an additional 114,367 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.