ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,993,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

