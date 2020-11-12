ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,562 Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 270.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 95.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

CLBK stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.14. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

