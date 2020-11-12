ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $952.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

