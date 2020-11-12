ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 578.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

NYSE:LB opened at $34.14 on Thursday. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

