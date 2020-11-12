ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $271,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $113.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

