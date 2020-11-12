ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $796.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

