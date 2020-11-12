ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $203,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $930,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

TSCO stock opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

