ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $204,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,838.52.

BKNG stock opened at $2,000.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,728.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,690.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

