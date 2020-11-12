ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $274,000 in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,554,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 308,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

