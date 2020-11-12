ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 211,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 50.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 107,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

SPGI stock opened at $343.97 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.02 and a 200-day moving average of $337.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.