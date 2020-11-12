ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $218.05 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

