ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 946 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 761,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,822,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 390,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

RTX stock opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

