ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 952 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2,411.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

