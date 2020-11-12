ARGI Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

