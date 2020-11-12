Argus Upgrades The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to “Buy”

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

CAKE opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.61.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

