Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Shares of AX.UN stock opened at C$10.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,225.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.19.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 111,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$943,368.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,301 shares in the company, valued at C$1,688,116.80. Also, Director Bruce William James Jack bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,600. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 119,434 shares of company stock worth $1,011,394.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.