Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s current price.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of ASAN opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Asana has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $29.96.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $4,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $4,436,000.

Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

