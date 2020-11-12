ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ASML by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML stock opened at $418.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.11. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $420.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.4095 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

