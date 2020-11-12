Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

ASBFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Investec raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

