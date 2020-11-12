Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 18.7%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB)’s share price was down 18.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.95 and last traded at C$11.91. Approximately 5,116,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 2,112,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.72.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

