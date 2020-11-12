Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to Underperform

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ACB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,158.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

