Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.42. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 68,265 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 1,158.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

