AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $29,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after buying an additional 547,747 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,856,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,860,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AutoZone by 1,719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AutoZone by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,093,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.00.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,181.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,157.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,146.12. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

