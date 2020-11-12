AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $169.00 at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

AVB stock opened at $168.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 72.0% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 185,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

