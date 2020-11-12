Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Trading Down 7.1% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) dropped 7.1% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 602,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,160,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 410.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

