Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $38.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Axos Financial stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 141,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,854 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

