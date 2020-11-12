AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer Sells 20,000 Shares

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,900.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 million, a P/E ratio of -236.59 and a beta of 1.94.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

