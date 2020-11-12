B. Riley Increases Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $12.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.07 million, a PE ratio of -69.68, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.89. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.