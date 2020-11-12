B. Riley Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $60.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

CMA opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.74. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after buying an additional 212,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,839,000 after buying an additional 103,353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $83,886,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,223,000 after buying an additional 418,883 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

