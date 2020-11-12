Ball (NYSE:BLL) PT Raised to $100.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

BLL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Ball by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

