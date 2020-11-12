Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank7 from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank7 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Bank7 has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 237.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

