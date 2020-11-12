Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $135.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.74. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.