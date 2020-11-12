Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $39.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Baozun’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth about $409,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth about $274,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baozun by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Baozun by 72.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 128,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,827 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

