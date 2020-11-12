Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 128,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 53,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.