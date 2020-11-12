Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives $81.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of BBSI opened at $71.31 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $100,880.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,050.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

