Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Shares of BDX opened at $243.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.50. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

