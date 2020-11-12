BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Financial Comparison

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Experian and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Experian and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $5.18 billion 7.24 $675.00 million $1.02 40.46 BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.00 $882.75 million $6.99 N/A

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has higher revenue and earnings than Experian. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Experian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Experian has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share. Experian pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Experian and BEIJING ENTPS H/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 4 6 0 2.60 BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BEIJING ENTPS H/S beats Experian on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Experian plc was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

BEIJING ENTPS H/S Company Profile

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

