Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS)

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.94 ($64.63).

LXS stock opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.09. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.66.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

