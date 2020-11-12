Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLI. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.75.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

NYSE:BLI opened at $82.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.11. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.