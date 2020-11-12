Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $149.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $173.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.41.

Shares of BYND opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.29. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -284.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,223,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,094 shares of company stock valued at $29,010,128. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

