Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Raised to $77.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 39.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.41.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -284.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth Goldman sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $5,557,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,094 shares of company stock worth $29,010,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Beyond Meat by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.