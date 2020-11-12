Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 30.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.29. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth Goldman sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $5,557,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $28,933.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,094 shares of company stock valued at $29,010,128 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

