Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $150.50, but opened at $121.29. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $116.85, with a volume of 34,848 shares changing hands.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.41.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth Goldman sold 127,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $18,463,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,094 shares of company stock worth $29,010,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -284.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.29.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

