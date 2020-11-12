BidaskClub Downgrades Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Hold

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

CYTK stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.47. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $117,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,753 shares of company stock worth $2,911,638 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 336.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

