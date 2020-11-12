BidaskClub Downgrades Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Sell

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.94 million, a PE ratio of -129.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,439 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153,157 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 22.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 115 farms, comprised of approximately 89,000 acres in 10 different states, valued at approximately $912 million.

