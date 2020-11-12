BidaskClub Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Sell

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.55 million, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.15. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $86.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,512,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,385,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.