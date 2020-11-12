BidaskClub Downgrades Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Sell

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.61. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,016,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,072 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,478,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

