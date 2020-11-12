BidaskClub Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Hold

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.41 million, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 65.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

